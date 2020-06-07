Left Menu
Development News Edition

Received death threats after dismissing Tendulkar in 2011 Test: Bresnan

PTI | London | Updated: 07-06-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:16 IST
Received death threats after dismissing Tendulkar in 2011 Test: Bresnan

Out-of-favor England pacer Tim Bresnan has claimed that he and Australian umpire Rod Tucker both received death threats after batting icon Sachin Tendulkar was denied his 100th international century during a 2011 Test. Bresnan said Tendulkar, who had hit his 99th ton during the 2011 World Cup against South Africa, was batting on 91 in the second innings of the fourth Test at the Oval when he was adjudged LBW by Tucker.

"This ball, it was probably missing leg anyway, and umpire Hill (Tucker), Aussie lad, shot him out. He was on 80-odd as well [91], definitely going to get it (his century). We win the series and go to number one in the world," Bresnan said on the 'Yorkshire Cricket: Covers Off' podcast. "We both got death threats, me and this umpire, we got death threats for ages after. I got them on Twitter and he had people writing to him to his home address and stuff, getting proper death threats going, 'How dare you give him out? It was missing leg'." According to Bresnan, Tucker had to step up his security due to the death threats.

"I caught up with him a few months later and he was like, 'Mate, I've had to get a security guard and stuff.' He had police protection around his gaff in Australia," the 35-year-old said. Stranded on 99 hundred, Tendulkar had to wait for quite some time to achieve the unique feat of 100 centuries as he went without scoring a ton in four outings in the 2011 World Cup and also missed the West Indies tour.

He eventually achieved the milestone in 2012 Asia Cup when he scored a ton against Bangladesh. Tendulkar, who retired in October 2013, still holds the record of being the only batsman to hit 100 international tons. He ended his career with 15921 and 18426 runs in Tests and ODIs respectively.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.30 PM

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm NATION DEL43 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Record single-day spike of 9,971 COVID-19 cases death toll 6,929 Health Ministry New Delhi India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases for the...

OIL well blowout: Magisterial probe on death of five persons

The Tinsukia district administration on Sunday ordered a magisterial enquiry into the reported death of five persons due to gas leakage from a well of Oil India Ltd OIL in Baghjan area of the state on account of a major blowout. The PSU maj...

Brittany Brees on racial equality: 'We will do better'

Following her husbands lead, Brittany Brees issued a statement vowing to do more to fight racism. WE ARE THE PROBLEM, the wife of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees wrote in a lengthy statement that was posted Saturday on the Instagr...

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet George Floyd's family

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday and meet with the family of George Floyd, two weeks after Floyds death in police custody triggered nationwide protests over racial injustice, two senior aides...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020