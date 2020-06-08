Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak tests positive for coronavirus in Japan

Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak has tested positive for coronavirus, his Japanese club Nagoya Grampus confirmed.

ANI | Nagoya | Updated: 08-06-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 11:01 IST
Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak. (Photo/ Mitchell Langerak Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak has tested positive for coronavirus, his Japanese club Nagoya Grampus confirmed. With this, Langerak has become the second player of Grampus to test positive for coronavirus.

"We are trying to identify people who had close contacts with Langerak in cooperation with a local health centre, and will continue to promptly carry out COVID-19 tests on other top team players and staff who have not yet performed the tests, Nagoya Grampus said in an official statement. The club has further given a health update on Langerak, saying that the player's physical condition is normal and he has been admitted to a hospital.

Professional football is all set to resume in Japan in July and the J1 league will kick off from July 4. All the matches will be played behind closed doors, but the league will continue preparations to allow spectators to the stadiums in the future, taking into account the situation with the COVID-19 in the country.

All fixtures will be rescheduled and the league will take priority to schedule matches featuring teams from the same geographical area as one safety measure to prevent infection.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Marksans Pharma recalls 11,279 bottles of diabetes drug due to cancer causing chemical 

New Delhi, Jun 8 PTI&#160;Marksans Pharma on Monday said it is recalling&#160;11,279 bottles of diabetes drug Metformin extended release tablets due&#160;to presence of a cancer causing contaminant. The company has issued voluntary recall o...

Instagram rolls out 'food order' sticker to support small businesses in India

Instagram has announced that it would be rolling out the food order sticker in India in order to support small businesses. The new sticker will help smaller businesses which are part of the food industry to stay in touch with their customer...

Unlock 1: OSRTC, ECoR resume passenger services within Odisha

As Unlock-1 started from Monday, the East Coast Railway ECoR and Odisha State Road Transport Corporation OSRTC resumed their passenger services within the state after a gap of more than two months. The OSRTC engaged 96 buses on 66 routes ac...

Arvind Kejriwal complains of fever, sore throat; to be tested for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be tested for COVID-19 test as he has complained of fever and sore throat.The Chief Minister has isolated himself at his residence. All his meetings till tomorrow afternoon have been cancelled. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020