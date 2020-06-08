Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-06-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 13:26 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the weekend's Bundesliga matches. HARD LESSON

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz became the youngest scorer in the Bundesliga and an instant household name in Germany when he netted in their 4-2 loss to Bayern Munich. Instead of earning praise, however, the 17-year-old was firmly grounded by his coach Peter Bosz.

"I think today this young man got his best lesson since starting football," Bosz said of Wirtz, who scored a superb goal after shaking off World Cup-winning defender Lucas Hernandez and beating keeper Manuel Neuer. "His first few ball contacts, he lost them all. He realised that the tempo here is much, much higher. He learned that here you have very little time. He will need to learn. But he is of course a huge talent."

BAYERN RECORDS With the Bundesliga title all but wrapped up the Bavarians could still break two long-standing records in their four remaining matches. Both season bests date back to 1971-72.

No team has matched the 101 goals scored by Bayern during that campaign and the 40 netted by striker Gerd Mueller. Bayern have netted 90 after 30 games -- a league record -- while striker Robert Lewandowski needs another 10 goals to match Mueller.

BURGSTALLER INJURY Schalke 04, without a win for a club record 12 straight games, will play out their disappointing season without forward Guido Burgstaller who suffered a knee ligament tear in training.

The misfiring Royal Blues, who have scored just twice in their last five matches, are in 10th place. Injury-plagued Schalke, missing more than half a dozen players, already had to deploy several reserve team players on their substitutes bench in the 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Sunday.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks pause after recent run

World shares paused on Monday as investors turned cautious after a 42 surge since March, as economies continued to struggle with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Europes blue-chip stock index opened 0.5 lower after its best weekly g...

AP FACT CHECK: Trump exaggerations on blacks' economic gains

President Donald Trump is exaggerating economic gains for African Americans during his administration. He claims full credit for achieving the best economic figures for blacks across the board. Thats not accurate. Black unemployment did rea...

SAA administrators seek another rescue plan delay after unions object

Administrators at state-owned South African Airways SAA have asked creditors to delay the publication of a rescue plan for the cash-strapped airline until next week after trade unions objected to the plan being published on Monday.The rescu...

South Korea reports 38 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to rise in Seoul

South Korea has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 as infections continue to rise in the densely populated capital area. The figures by South Koreas Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought national totals to 11,814 cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020