Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Ranji cricketers donate blood

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:33 IST
Mumbai Ranji cricketers donate blood

Mumbai Ranji players Vinayak Bhoir and Royston Dias were among more than 90 cricketers who donated blood on Monday, responding to a drive launched by JJ Hospital. The blood donation drive was organised by the hospital in Virar in association with Vishnu Vaman Thakur Charitable Trust, VIVA College, and the Mumbai Cricket Association-affiliated Sainath Sports Club and Our's Cricket Club. Over 90 cricketers donated blood, according to MCA apex council member Ajinkya Naik. Besides the cricket players, MLA Kshitij Thakur, former Mumbai Cricket Association office-bearer Pankaj Thakur, and Naik also donated blood.

"We are in these tough times when there is unfortunately an abundance of patients and dearth of blood for them," said Naik, who was also Mumbai's team manager for the last Ranji season. "The players have set an example for the whole state and country to come up and serve the nation," he added. The camp was organised considering the advisory from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for voluntary blood donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Building works re-start in Paris' fire-ravaged Notre Dame

Works have restarted in Paris fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral after a hiatus linked to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday morning operations began to dismantle scaffolding that was already in place before the April 2019 fire amid previou...

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients says asymptomatic should be examined Order....

PVR reports net loss of Rs 74.61 cr in Q4

Multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, as the film exhibition business was impacted because of COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net p...

3 held for Navi Mumbai shootout in which builder was killed

Three people were arrested on Monday in connection with a shootout in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on June 4 in which a builder was killed and his friend injured, police said. Rabale police station official said the arrests were made from near ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020