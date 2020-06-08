Left Menu
Natural ability, drive to improve make Kohli a record-breaking batsman: Williamson

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:54 IST
Natural ability, drive to improve make Kohli a record-breaking batsman: Williamson

Natural ability married to insatiable hunger for improvement -- that's New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's assessment of his India counterpart Virat Kohli and his record-breaking batting achievements. Williamson highlighted the difference in Kohli in comparison to 2008 when he made his ODI debut.

"You can say that it was only a matter of time before he (Kohli) was making some strong inroads to the full international scene," Williamson was quoted as saying in Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'. "At the moment, leading the way in cricket and setting the standard as a batter and breaking all these records. A lot of that probably has to come down to his maturity, his ability to make very good decisions," he said.

Williamson said he is fortunate to have played against Kohli. "Not only is he gifted with his ability and his natural ability, but you're marrying that up with this constant drive and hunger to improve and just be better day in and day out," he said.

"It has been great to meet at a young age and follow his progress and journey." PTI PDS PM PM.

