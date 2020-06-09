Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-US women's team calls for repeal of kneeling ban

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 09:04 IST
Soccer-US women's team calls for repeal of kneeling ban

The U.S. women's national team has called on the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) to repeal a policy forbidding players from kneeling during the national anthem and issue an apology to black players and fans.

The USSF will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to consider scrapping the rule, which requires players to "stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented". Kneeling has become a symbol of the fight against police brutality used by protesters who have flooded the streets of U.S. cities following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

"The Federation should immediately repeal the 'Anthem Policy', publish a statement acknowledging the policy was wrong when it was adopted, and issue an apology to our black players and supporters," said the statement issued by the United States Women’s National Team Players Association on Monday. "Further, we believe the Federation should lay out its plans on how it will now support the message and movement it tried to silence four years ago."

The USSF told Reuters in an email earlier on Monday that a vote could come following Tuesday's conference call, or on Friday at the quarterly executive board meeting. The policy was put in place in 2017 after USWNT player Megan Rapinoe took a knee during the playing of the anthem prior to a match against Thailand the previous year.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick popularised the gesture of kneeling during pre-game renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner" in 2016 while a member of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers. The move by the USSF to reconsider its position comes after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week the league had made a mistake by not listening to players and encouraged them to speak out and protest peacefully.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Frank Grillo says he is ‘outgrowing’ superheroes, no longer wants to play Punisher

Actor Frank Grillo says superhero films dont excite him anymore and there are hardly any chances of him returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU. Grillo, who featured as Brock RumlowCrossbones in MCU, had once expressed his desire to ...

Kohli understands that respect for him as cricketer will come from success in Tests: Rahul Dravid

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid has said that Virat Kohli understands that the real respect for him as a cricketer will come through success in the longest format of the game. Dravid, popularly known as The Wall, also said that Test batsm...

Fashion industry has huge role to play in eradicating racism: Victoria Beckham

Designer Victoria Beckham believes the fashion industry has a big responsibility to promote inclusivity and show the world the way to grow above colour, class and creed. The 46-year-old fashion designer said the protest against systemic rac...

Woman shot dead over extra-marital affair in UP's Moradabad

A woman was allegedly shot dead by another woman here on Monday for allegedly having an affair with her husband, the police said. The alleged attacker, identified as Shabana, has been arrested. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020