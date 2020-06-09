Left Menu
Development News Edition

I quit Test cricket after being ignored for 2 years, says Wahab Riaz

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 09-06-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 10:25 IST
I quit Test cricket after being ignored for 2 years, says Wahab Riaz

Dropped from PCB's central contract list reportedly for quitting Test cricket, left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz said he decided to stop playing the traditional format as he was being repeatedly ignored by the national selectors. Wahab who turns 35 this month, said he had not been selected in Pakistan's Test team since October, 2018 and that was the trigger behind his decision to quit the format last year.

"I played a Test in October, 2017 and then got another chance after exactly one year against Australia also in October on a flat pitch and was then dropped again for more than a year," he recalled in an interview. "If I can't play, it is not for me. So I was focussing on white ball cricket and felt it would be best if I focussed on T20s and ODIs," said Wahab, who has a combined total of 228 wickets from 27 Tests, 89 ODIs and 31 T20 Internationals. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) dropped Wahab, who made his Test debut in 2010 in England as well as fellow left-arm pacer Muhammad Aamir from their new central contracts list which starts next month.

The general perception is that both the pacers were punished apparently for deciding to leave Test cricket when Pakistan needed them. Wahab, who plays in most of the T20 leagues around the world, however, said playing for Pakistan was far more important for him than getting a central contract.

"I am fit and bowling well and I want to represent Pakistan in white ball cricket so my aim is to play for my country. Not getting a central contract is up to the cricket board," he said. Wahab, who attained fame after his five wickets in the 2011 World Cup semi-final against India at Mohali and then his blistering spell to Australian Shane Watson in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final, said he would continue to play cricket as long as he felt he can contribute.

"I like to be in the thick of action and do things for my team. If I can help my team win that is the most important thing for me, nothing else," he said. Wahab said bowling on the flat tracks in UAE had helped him become a better bowler.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Flame retardants another reason to wash hands, finds study

Harmful flame retardants may be lurking on your hands and cell phone, according to a recent study. Published in Environmental Science Technology Letters, the researchers found that halogenated flame retardants added to plastic TV cases can...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend gains as economic recovery hopes build

Asian stocks extended their winning streak for the ninth consecutive session on Tuesday and oil prices rose as the lifting of coronavirus lockdowns in many countries fed investor hopes of a relatively quick global economic recovery. Europea...

Sport-On this day: Born June 10, 1982: Tara Lipinski, American figure skater

Leaving the ice with tears of joy after her gold medal-winning free skate at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, a shaking 15-year-old Tara Lipinski shared a sentiment shared by millions watching around the globe That was so cool.Lipinski had deliver...

FEATURE-No water or work: Climate stress pushes Indian delta-dwellers to the edge

By Subrata Nagchoudhury KOLKATA, India, June 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Since a powerful cyclone tore through Indias Sundarbans delta region last month, Radha Naskar has been forced to cycle half an hour each day to collect clean drinki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020