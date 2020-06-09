Indian deaf cricket team to participate in DICC ODI WC 2021

The Indian deaf cricket team is set to take part in the the 'DICC Cricket ODI World Cup - 2021', scheduled to be held in UAE from October 19 to 29

The Indian team under Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has been invited by Deaf-ICC, South Africa to be a part of the tournament. According to a release, the invitation was received after DICC took cognizance of the team's stellar performances in the previous T20s and ODIs. "We are delighted to receive this invitation and witness great enthusiasm amongst our team players for the upcoming tournament. The potential of our team has been proven time and again with their remarkable performances in the previously held tournaments," IDCA president Sumit Jain said

"The invitation to play in the World Cup 2021 comes as a testimony of the recognition of our players' hard work." PTI SSC ATKATK