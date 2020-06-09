India's deaf cricket team to participate in DICC ODI World Cup 2021

India's deaf cricket team will be participating in the DICC Cricket ODI World Cup 2021. The tournament will be played in UAE from October 19 to 29 and the Indian side has been invited by Deaf-ICC, South Africa to take part in the World Cup.

As per an official statement, India has been invited looking at their stellar performance in the previous held matches in the shorter formats. "We are delighted to receive this invitation and witness great enthusiasm amongst our team players for the upcoming tournament. The potential of our team has been proven time and again with their remarkable performances in the previously held tournaments," Indian Deaf Cricket Association president Sumit Jain said in an official statement. "Furthermore, the invitation to play in the World Cup 2021 comes as a testimony of the recognition of our players' hard work. Boosting their morale, this tournament will provide an amazing opportunity to prove their credentials in cricket and will encourage them profoundly," he added. (ANI)