Left Menu
Development News Edition

Footballer Kromah faces hardships in arranging hospital bed for sick new-born daughter

With most city hospitals busy in treating COVID-19 patients, Kolkata-based Liberian footballer Ansumana Kromah and his wife had to run from pillar to post to admit their sick new-born daughter in a medical facility here. Their week-old daughter, Bindu, is better now and is under observation at a Park Street Hospital, Kromah's wife Pooja said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:08 IST
Footballer Kromah faces hardships in arranging hospital bed for sick new-born daughter

With most city hospitals busy in treating COVID-19 patients, Kolkata-based Liberian footballer Ansumana Kromah and his wife had to run from pillar to post to admit their sick new-born daughter in a medical facility here. Their week-old daughter, Bindu, is better now and is under observation at a Park Street Hospital, Kromah's wife Pooja said. Kromah, who led Peerless SC to a historic Calcutta Football League Premier Division title last year, became a father on Wednesday morning but his new-born daughter developed jaundice symptoms on Saturday.

The duo took Bindu to the Shambazar nursing home where she was born but they refused to admit her on Sunday morning, citing non availability of beds. They then knocked on the doors of two multispeciality private hospitals before the child was admitted at a different facility late on Sunday night after police's intervention.

"I was totally devastated. She's our first child and the experience we went through in the middle of the night was like a nightmare. We moved around carrying my sick child in the middle of the night from one hospital to another but nobody came to our aid," Kromah recalled in an interaction to PTI. One hospital said they only have a section for COVID-19 patients, while another said they don't have vacant beds.

"It's very difficult for us now because of this coronavirus thing. I went to three different hospitals with my daughter and one of them made us sit for three hours before denying admission," Kromah said. "The government must look into this, otherwise what will happen to the patients with other diseases. I'm glad she's better now," he added. On Monday morning, the condition of Kromah's daughter had deteriorated. The child was in urgent need for blood transfusion but her blood group was a rare AB positive.

"But doctors said there's no need for blood transfusion now. Bilirubin count is low. They want to keep her under observation for a couple of days and then they will decide. She's being given light treatment. She's a bit better now," Kromah's wife Pooja said. Kromah had captained Peerless to the historic CFL title as for the first time since 1958 a club outside the Big Three -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting -- managed to claim the crown.

Kormah was the tops-corer with 13 goals, a performance that earned him a place in East Bengal team which featured in the I-League last season..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 in India may have orginated from EU, Middle East:IISc study

The novel coronavirus in India may have originated from Europe, the Middle East, Oceania and South Asia regions, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Science IISc in Bengaluru. The observation is a part of the findings of the IIS...

Delhi: All party meeting begins at LG Baijal's residence over COVID-19 situation

The all-party meeting with Lieutenant Governor LG Anil Baijal over the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Delhi began on Tuesday. The meeting is being held at the residence of LG Delhi.Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said ...

Hong Kong OKs $5 billion bailout for Cathay Pacific Airways

Financially battered Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways has become the latest airline to get government support to survive the coronavirus pandemic. The Hong Kong government on Tuesday approved a 39 billion Hong Kong dollar 5 billion ...

Massive fire at Assam's Baghjan oil well

A massive fire engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well on Tuesday which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 14 days in Assams Tinsukia district, official sources said. The blaze at the Oil India Ltds oil well is so massive that i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020