Rankings on June 7 next year to be considered for Olympic qualification: ITF

From the Asian Continent, the 2018 Asian Games champion will make it to the main draw.The doubles will be a draw of 32 teams with top-10 players on June 7, 2021 to get direct entry.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:17 IST
The ITF on Tuesday announced that it will use the ATP and WTA rankings of June 7, 2021 to finalise the entry list for the tennis events of next year's Tokyo Olympics though the criteria to determine the eligibility of athletes remains unchanged. The singles event, both men and women, will have a draw of 64, with 56 direct entries, based on the rankings on June 7. An NOC can field a maximum of four players for the Games, which are rescheduled to July 23-August 8. There are eight 'ITF places', out of which six will be distributed through Continent Qualification. From the Asian Continent, the 2018 Asian Games champion will make it to the main draw.

The doubles will be a draw of 32 teams with top-10 players on June 7, 2021 to get direct entry. They can choose the partner of their choice, provided the player is ranked inside the top-300 either in the singles or the doubles ranking charts. The mixed doubles will be a draw of 16 teams, made from the players already nominated in the singles or doubles events.

By no later than June 10, 2021, the ITF shall confirm to NOCs/National Associations the names of athletes qualified for "Direct Acceptance and Final Qualification Places (ITF Places) and by no later than June 17, 2021, the NOCs shall confirm to the ITF if they wish to use the quota places"..

