Chamari Atapattu only player in Group A as SLC hand 6-month contracts to women cricketers

Sri Lanka women's player Chamari Atapattu is the only player to receive the top contract in 2020 as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday offered a new six-month contract to 20 national and 15 emerging women's players. SLC said that it will be effective from May 1. The national women's cricketers were offered contracts under four 'rate' categories, namely A, B, C and D.

On the other hand, the emerging women's cricketers were offered a fixed monthly rate and an attendance allowance. The 'contracted' players were nominated by the National Women's Selection Committee, based on the performance, availability and future requirements.

Atapattu is the only player featuring in the Group A while in Group B, Anushka Sanjeewani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi De Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hasini Perera and Harshitha Madavi are there. Dilani Manodara, Prasadini Weerakkody and Kavisha Dilhari have been included in Group C. Group D has Ama Kanchana, Imalka Mendis, Inoshi Fernando, Achini Kulasooriya, Hansima Karunaratne, Madushika Meththananda, Umesha Thimashini and Sathya Sandeepani.

Contracted Emerging Women's Players: Malsha Shehani, Lihini Apsara, Tharika Sewwandi, Jimanjalee Wijenayake, Harshani Wijeratne, Shashikala Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Iresha Sandamalee, Tharuka Shehani, Nilkashana Sandmini, Rose Perera, Janadi Analee, Shikari Niwarthana, Thilishiya Sathsarani, Saduni Nisansala. (ANI)