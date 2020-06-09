Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madrid pushing to host Champions League final this season

José Luis Martínez-Almeida said the city would be prepared to host the final for the second straight year, with UEFA looking for a new host after the game was moved from Istanbul."I want to show that there is full support to bring the Champions League final to Madrid,” Martínez-Almeida told 13tv in an interview published on Tuesday.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:33 IST
Madrid pushing to host Champions League final this season

Madrid is eager to host the Champions League final this season amid the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor of the Spanish capital said Tuesday. José Luis Martínez-Almeida said the city would be prepared to host the final for the second straight year, with UEFA looking for a new host after the game was moved from Istanbul.

"I want to show that there is full support to bring the Champions League final to Madrid,” Martínez-Almeida told 13tv in an interview published on Tuesday. “The right security conditions are in place and we have the infrastructure and public services that would allow us to host it. It would be a message to the world that Madrid never gives up and that it has recovered after everything that we went through.” Spain was one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic but has been gradually lifting confinement restrictions as the number of cases and deaths subside. Nearly 28,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the southern European country. The Spanish league will restart on Thursday, almost three months after it was suspended because of the pandemic. The league has not ruled out allowing fans into stadiums this season, which could strengthen Madrid's case.

Almeida-Martínez said the league's return will help show how Spain is prepared to host the Champions League final. He did not elaborate on what plans are being discussed for Madrid to be considered as a host again.

A UEFA executive committee meeting on June 17 is expected to decide the new location for the final that is likely to be played in August. It was originally scheduled to take place in Istanbul on May 30. The country hosting the final is also expected to stage the quarterfinals and semifinals. Usually only the final is held at a neutral venue, but UEFA shifted planning to use a single country for the last eight in order to complete the competition during the pandemic.

German city Frankfurt and Portuguese capital Lisbon are also likely contenders to host the final. Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa recently referenced potential “good news” for football in the Iberian nation in August. Two stadiums in Lisbon have been floated — with Benfica hosting the final and Sporting Lisbon's venue also used. Madrid hosted last year's final when Liverpool beat Tottenham at Atlético Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Spain's top sports government official, Irene Lozano, said recently that Spain wants to continue leading the way internationally by “safely organizing” major sports events. AP BS BS.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp Q4 PAT down 26 pc at Rs 613 cr

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 26.46 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 613.81 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company, which had posted a PAT of Rs 776.2...

Twitter testing new feature 'Fleets' in India

Twitter on Tuesday announced that it is testing a new feature in India called Fleets, the platforms own version of stories that disappear after 24 hours. Testing, testing... We are testing a way for you to think out loud without the likes, ...

VW CEO apologises after row with supervisory board

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has apologised to the carmakers supervisory board after accusing some of its members of leaking confidential information to the press. The German company said on Tuesday that Diess had apologised to the 19-membe...

Fuel from Russian Arctic spill reaches large lake, says governor

Diesel fuel from a major spill in Russias Arctic has reached a pristine lake which is the basin for a river flowing into the Arctic Ocean, a regional official said on Tuesday, but the mining giant embroiled in the scandal rejected his alleg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020