Soccer-Leverkusen beat minnows to book place in German Cup final

Bayer Leverkusen beat Saarbruecken 3-0 away on Tuesday to reach next month's German Cup final and bring the fairytale run of the fourth division side to a jolting end. Two goals inside the opening 20 minutes swiftly ended home hopes as top-flight Leverkusen advanced to the July 4 decider in Berlin where they will meet the winner of Wednesday’s clash between holders Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt.

French flyer Moussa Diaby put Leverkusen ahead in the 11th minute and Lucas Alario added a second eight minutes later, before substitute Karim Bellarabi rounded off the scoring in the 58th. Saarbruecken were the first team from the fourth tier to reach the last four of the cup, taking the scalps of two top-flight and two second division clubs along the way, but had the odds stacked against them ahead of Tuesday’s game.

They had not played a game for 94 days since the German regional league was suspended and then prematurely ended because of the novel coronavirus health crisis. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)