supLex re-signs with Sharks
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 06:30 IST
Mateus "supLex" Miranda, who joined Sharks Esports as a sub in April, signed with the team full time on Tuesday. The team tweeted that supLex, a 20-year-old Brazilian, renewed his contract through the end of 2020.
Sharks wrote, translated from Portuguese, "Welcome back, we count on your talent and dedication in the upcoming challenges." supLex originally joined the team on April 15 when Olavo "heat" Marcelo had his loan spell from FURIA Academy end.
With supLex in the lineup, Sharks recently tied for third place in CBCS The Rising, a $6,000 online Brazilian event. Sharks, a Portuguese team, feature a lineup with four Brazilians -- Raphael "exit" Lacerda, Leonardo "leo_drunky" Oliveira, supLex and captain Jhonatan "jnt" Silva -- plus Argentinian Luca "Luken" Nadotti. Argentina's Helder "coachi" Sancho is the coach.
Next up for Sharks is the Gamers Club Redragon Challenge, a $5,000 online Brazilian event that will feature 16 teams. --Field Level Media
