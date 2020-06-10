Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saliva ban won't affect us, white ball specialist Chahar

The Agra based 27-year-old Chahar, who played 3 ODIs and 10 T20s for India, however admitted that things will be different as far as red ball cricket is concernedThe ICC on Tuesday said that it has decided to ban use of saliva to shine the ball in wake of the COVID19 pandemicSpeaking on the issue, Chahar told Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', "I don't think it will impact us so much because the white ball only swings for 2 overs.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 16:54 IST
Saliva ban won't affect us, white ball specialist Chahar

India's white ball specialist Deepak Chahar feels that ban on use of saliva will not have an impact in white ball cricket, especially in T20 Internationals, where he primarily plies his trade. The Agra based 27-year-old Chahar, who played 3 ODIs and 10 T20s for India, however admitted that things will be different as far as red ball cricket is concerned

The ICC on Tuesday said that it has decided to ban use of saliva to shine the ball in wake of the COVID19 pandemic

Speaking on the issue, Chahar told Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', "I don't think it will impact us so much because the white ball only swings for 2 overs. If we talk about the T20 format, the wicket is good for only 2-3 overs and the ball swings for 3 overs, so it reduces the need to shine the ball." PTI NRB KHS KHSKHS

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr worth polished diamonds, pearls of Nirav Modi, Choksi firms from HK

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday brought back over 2,300 kg of polished diamonds and pearls worth Rs 1,350 crore of firms belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from Hong Kong, officials said. Out of the 108 consignments that l...

U.S. consumer prices fall for third straight month

U.S. consumer prices fell for a third straight month in May as demand remained subdued amid a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Labor Department said on Wednesday its consumer price index dipped 0.1 last month after plunging 0....

Signing date of Jewar Airport's key pact deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Uttar Pradesh government has deferred the date of signing of the concession agreement for the Rs 29,560-crore Jewar Airport in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official order. The decision was taken by the state cabinet du...

Maxxis India partially resumes operations at its Sanand-based plant

Tyre maker Maxxis India on Wednesday said it has partially resumed operations at its Sanand-based manufacturing plant with limited number of employee. The manufacturing unit will operate under COVID-19 safety guidelines, Maxxis India said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020