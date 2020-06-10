Left Menu
Updated: 10-06-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:00 IST
Report: NFL, NFLPA in talks to shorten preseason

A shorter preseason is the subject of talks between the NFL and NFL Players Association, which is trending toward an agreement to reduce the exhibition season from four weeks to two, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported "Nothing finalized or imminent, but multiple team executives informed of talks currently believe they could end up playing two preseason games, rather than four."

A reduction in preseason games could help delay the start of training camp, which would also likely impact the Pro Football Hall of Fame game scheduled for Aug. 6. All offseason workouts at team facilities were canceled due to the coronavirus and minicamps have been conducted virtually.

The 2020 regular season is scheduled to start Sept. 10 at Kansas City with a full Week 1 slate on Sept. 13. To date, the NFL hasn't ruled out having fans in attendance at games but selling out any sporting event seems unlikely because of the pandemic. The Pittsburgh Steelers sold only 50 percent of their single-game tickets due to social distancing restrictions. The Miami Dolphins are working on multiple models of Hard Rock Stadium including seating arrangements that would skip rows with seats between any groups.

--Field Level Media

