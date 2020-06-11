Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer: Frankfurt players display '#blacklivesmatter' on game shirts

Eintracht Frankfurt changed their team shirt to display "#blacklivesmatter" on the front for their German Cup semi-final at Bayern Munich on Wednesday to take a stand against racism, the club said. Athletes across the world have joined in support of protests triggered by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in U.S. police custody last month. Golf: McIlroy wants golf to be more racially diverse

Rory McIlroy wants to see greater racial diversity in golf and hopes the recent protests across the world against police brutality towards black people will lead to lasting change in society. The world number one from Northern Ireland said he idolized Tiger Woods when he was growing up and hoped to see more people like the mixed raced, 15-times major champion playing professional golf. Report: Manfred close to 'nuclear' option, shortened season

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is close to using his "nuclear option" to end the acrimonious negotiations between players and owners, USA Today reported. Manfred wields the option of shortening the 2020 season without good faith negotiations with the MLB Players Association and plans to use that power if the sides can't close on an agreement within a week, USA Today said, citing three Major League Baseball executives. Players Coalition asks Congress to support bill ending police immunity

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady was among more than 1,400 people across America's biggest sports leagues who signed a letter sent by the Players Coalition to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday calling for an end to police immunity. The current and former athletes and coaches from the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball want to eliminate a legal doctrine that protects police officers from being sued for illegal and unconstitutional acts. Golf: Fit-again Koepka gunning for world number one spot

Brooks Koepka said he feels "like a new person" after using the PGA Tour's three-month break to get his left knee healthy and he now has his sights set on taking the world number one spot back from Rory McIlroy. The 30-year-old American struggled in the first five events he played this year before the coronavirus pandemic forced the tour to suspend its season. IOC wants athletes' dialogue as protest calls grow louder

Athletes will discuss and decide on how best to support the core Olympic values "in a dignified way", the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday, as calls to change rules restricting protests at Games grow louder. Several major sports have moved to allow protests following George Floyd's death in U.S. police custody on May 25, including world soccer's ruling body FIFA and the National Football League (NFL). Report: Physicians to ID at-risk NBA players through medical records

Players and coaches who are considered high-risk for complications related to the coronavirus are being identified by a panel reviewing current medical records, ESPN reported Wednesday. Anyone at risk for serious illness or complications due to COVID-19 could have limitations or restrictions, according to the report. Panthers remove controversial Richardson statue

The Carolina Panthers began removing a controversial statue of franchise founder and former owner Jerry Richardson outside of Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday. "We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down," the team said in a statement. "We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety." NASCAR bans Confederate flags at tracks

In the wake of nationwide protests of racism, NASCAR moved Wednesday to ban the Confederate flag from its racetracks and facilities. NASCAR issued a statement that read, "The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties." NASCAR bans Confederate flag from race tracks

