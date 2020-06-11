Left Menu
Development News Edition

MotoGP to resume with 2 races in Spain in July

MotoGP says it will resume next month with two races in Spain following a suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.The competition organizers say they have confirmed 13 races.That decision on the additional races will be made before July 31.The track in Jérez, Spain, will host the first two races on July 19 and 26 before the competition heads to the Czech Republic for the third race.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:05 IST
MotoGP to resume with 2 races in Spain in July
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr/ Box Repsol

MotoGP says it will resume next month with two races in Spain following a suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The competition organizers say they have confirmed 13 races. They are all at European locations.

They say four more races in the United States, Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia could be added to the calendar depending on health and travel restrictions. That decision on the additional races will be made before July 31.

The track in Jérez, Spain, will host the first two races on July 19 and 26 before the competition heads to the Czech Republic for the third race. The season is expected to finish before Dec. 13.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Grammy Awards organizers tighten conflict of interest rules, say show to go ahead in JanuaryOrganizers of the annual Grammy Awards on Wednesday announced tighter rules regarding c...

Man dies outside govt office, body removed in garbage van; 3 cops among 7 suspended

The body of a man, who collapsed and died outside a government office in Balrampur, was removed from there in a garbage collection van, prompting the district administration to suspend seven officials, including three policemen, officials s...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. China offering coronavirus candidate vaccines to state workers, Global Times saysChina is offering candidate vaccines for the new coronavirus to employees at state-owned firms travelling...

Two held while smuggling banned tobacco products from Gujarat

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 14.78 lakh which were being smuggled from Gujarat have been seized in Maharashtras Palghar district, the local police said on Thursday. The contraband was being transported in a truck, concealed under bags o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020