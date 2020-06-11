Left Menu
BCCI working on all possible options to stage IPL: Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said that the board is working on 'all possible options' to stage the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:03 IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly . Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said that the board is working on 'all possible options' to stage the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. In a letter sent to the state associations on Wednesday, Ganguly said the board is ensuring to go ahead with the league even if it takes place behind closed doors.

"The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ganguly as saying in the e-mail. "The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year," he added.

The 2020 edition of the IPL has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis in the country. Earlier in the day, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said that they are ready to hold the league and are just waiting for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision on the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup is slated to be played from October 18-November 15 in Australia this year. "Yes we are ready to go with IPL in September-October window, everything is planned and ready. Will have to follow the guidelines and SOPs, for medical and other things," Patel had told ANI.

"Can't say as of now that whether the crowd will be there or not. We will have to see the situation at that time but yes we are ready to hold IPL this year with or without crowd... We are waiting for the announcement from ICC on T20 World Cup. If it is not happening, we can hold IPL," he had added. (ANI)

