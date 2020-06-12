Sports News Roundup: U.S. Soccer president apologizes to Rapinoe; NFL pledges $250 million to fight racism and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

U.S. Soccer president apologizes to Rapinoe

A day after the U.S. Soccer announced that it had overturned its ban on protests during the national anthem, federation president Cindy Parlow Cone apologized to women's national team star Megan Rapinoe for the policy being instituted originally. U.S. Soccer added the rule to its bylaws in 2017 after Rapinoe began kneeling for the anthem to protest racism and police abuses. Rapinoe was following the lead of then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began the same protests in 2016 and hasn't played in the NFL since that year.

NASCAR drivers drop helmet designer for flag comments

NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag from all its tracks and races continued to rumble through the sport on Thursday with several drivers dropping helmet designer Beam Designs after the company expressed opposition to the ban. Bubba Wallace, the only African-American competing in NASCAR's top Cup series, and Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, were among drivers who said they would no longer be doing business with Beam Designs.

Player names to be replaced by 'Black Lives Matter' when Premier League resumes

English Premier League players will pay tribute to worldwide anti-racism movements by wearing shirts with the words "Black Lives Matter" on the back during the opening round of fixtures at the season's restart, British media reported on Thursday. The words will replace player surnames on the back of the shirt, while the BLM logo will be displayed on the front, reports said.

Ravens' Harbaugh terms reopening rules 'humanly impossible'

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is not a fan of the new NFL guidelines for reopening practice facilities, which he termed as "humanly impossible" on Thursday. The mandates call for physical distancing in the locker room as well as in weight rooms and meeting rooms.

Rivalries highlight 'MLS is Back Tournament'

Rivalries highlight the 'MLS is Back Tournament' after a draw on Thursday pitted regional foes against each other in a return to action following a three-month coronavirus hiatus. All 26 MLS teams will congregate at Disney World resort in Orlando for a tournament without spectators that will start on July 8 and crown a winner on Aug. 11.

Remote battles and cardboard fans as athletics returns in Oslo

The Diamond League got back underway with an exhibition event in Oslo on Thursday featuring odd distances and remote competition as athletics bids to restart in the wake of the new coronavirus pandemic. With the season's first six Diamond League events postponed due to the outbreak and many athletes still unable to travel, the Oslo meeting was the first attempt to salvage something from a year that has also seen the Olympic Games in Tokyo canceled.

Sailing: New Zealand government grant travel exemptions to America's Cup syndicates

Two syndicates challenging for sailing's America's Cup have been granted exemptions to enter New Zealand and begin their preparations for the event that will be held in Auckland early next year. Just over 400 people, almost 200 staff working for the American Magic and Britain's INEOS Team UK syndicates, and 214 of their family members would receive the exemptions, New Zealand's Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said on Friday.

NFL pledges $250 million to fight racism

The National Football League on Thursday announced a 10-year, $250 million funds to combat systemic racism following widespread U.S. protests over racial bias and law enforcement brutality. The NFL, where 70% of the players are black, said it would work with the league's 32 teams to support programs that address criminal justice reform, police reform, and economic and educational advancement in light of "historic injustices faced by African-Americans."

Owens says NFL should apologize to Kaepernick

NFL great Terrell Owens on Thursday said the league should apologize to Colin Kaepernick for refusing to support his kneeling protests against racial inequality during the 2016 season. Kaepernick, who at the time was the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, was the first to take a knee during the pre-game playing of the national anthem to call attention to racial injustice and police brutality.

Olympic hopeful U.S. boxer cleared of doping violation caused by sex

U.S. Olympic team boxer Virginia Fuchs has been cleared of a doping violation after the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) determined that banned substances in her sample had been transmitted during sex with her boyfriend. The 32-year-old flyweight had tested positive for two substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in an out-of-competition urine test on Feb. 13, the USADA said in a statement.