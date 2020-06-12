Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haider Ali gets maiden call-up for Pakistan's tour of England

Pacer Sohail Khan made a return to the national side after four years as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 29-player squad for three Tests and as many T20Is.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 12-06-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 13:01 IST
Haider Ali gets maiden call-up for Pakistan's tour of England

Young Haider Ali was rewarded for his stupendous recent form with a maiden international call-up for Pakistan's 'bio-secure' tour of England in August-September. Pacer Sohail Khan made a return to the national side after four years as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 29-player squad for three Tests and as many T20Is. Haider had an outstanding 2019-20 season, following which he earned an emerging contract for the 2020-21 season. He was Pakistan U19's second most successful batsman with 317 runs against South Africa U19 in June, fifth leading run-getter in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile Sohail, whose last played for Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test aginst Australia in 2016, is coming off a good domestic season. In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20, he took 22 wickets in nine matches, while he grabbed seven wickets in the PSL. The announcement a day after premier pacer Mohammad Amir and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail pulled out of the tour.

"Amir withdrew so that he can be at the birth of his second child in August while Haris took the option of pulling out of the tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic," the PCB media release said. Four reserve players have also been named as a cover in case anyone fails the pre-tour COVID-19 testing, which will be carried out on June 20 and 25.

An extended squad, including white-ball specialists, is being sent to England as the players, in accordance with series SOPs in the wake of COVID-19, will remain in England from start to finish. "The selectors have picked a squad which gives us the best chance of success in England. But the main focus of the selectors has been red-ball cricket, which we will play for nearly two months with the T20Is to be played at the backend of the ICC World Test Championship fixtures," chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said.

"The series against England will be challenging as our players have not played any competitive cricket since March, while the home team will come following a series against the West Indies. "This means we will have to hit the ground running as soon as we land in England and make the best use of the training sessions and match practice before we enter the first Test," he added. Besides Haider, Kashif Bhatti is the other uncapped player in the side. Kashif was in the Test squad against Australia and Sri Lanka but did not play.

Squad: Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (Test vice-captain and T20I captain), Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah. Reserves: Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Musa Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks end week lower as coronavirus worries re-emerge

Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday to end the week lower, tracking losses in other markets amid growing concerns over a resurgence of coronavirus infections. The Hang Seng index fell 0.7, to 24,301.38, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1....

Motor racing-F1 cancels Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan races

This years Azerbaijan, Singapore, and Japanese Formula One Grands Prix have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Friday.Formula One had already canceled four other races, including the showcase Monaco Grand Prix in...

Fuel price hike causes trouble for commuters

The rates of fuel have been increased across the country varying from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 74.57litre increase by Rs 0.57, and the d...

Hansa Cequity releases the India MX Report 2020 - The state of Marketing Experience in India

Mumbai Maharashtra India June 12 ANIPRNewswire Hansa Cequity, a leading Indian Customer Data Analytics, and MarTech firm, part of the RK Swamy Hansa Group, has released the India MX Report 2020 - The state of Marketing Experience in Indian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020