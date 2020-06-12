Rugby-World champion Reinach joins Montpellier

South African World Cup winner Cobus Reinach has joined Montpellier on a three-year deal, the Top 14 club said on Friday. The 30-year-old scrumhalf, who has won 14 caps for the Springboks, spent the last three seasons with the Northampton Saints.

"Cobus is a world champion, with outstanding athletic qualities," said Montpellier coach Xavier Garbajosa. "He is very skilled, both in kicking and passing."

Montpellier finished the Top 14 season in eighth place after the National League ended it early amid the COVID-19 crisis after 17 games.