Romanian soccer league restart delayed by 1 day

The Romanian soccer league's first match following a three-month suspension has been postponed because a medical staff member at third-place club Botoşani tested positive for the coronavirus. Botoşani was to play at second-place Universitatea Craiova on Friday but the match has been called off.

The league is now scheduled to resume on Saturday when Voluntari hosts Academica Clinceni. Another of the seven games scheduled for this weekend in empty stadiums was also postponed. A staff member of Dinamo Bucharest tested positive ahead of the team's home game against Chindia Targoviste on Saturday.