Left Menu
Development News Edition

Formula 1 rounds in Azerbaijan, Japan and Singapore cancelled due to COVID-19

While challenges in preparing the street circuits led to the cancellation of Azerbaijan and Singapore rounds, travel restrictions in Japan due to the coronavirus sealed the fate of Japanese Grand Prix. On Thursday, Formula 1's motorsports chief Ross Brawn expressed confidence in adding more races in the second half of the season. "Things are moving fast, but we still have time.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:10 IST
Formula 1 rounds in Azerbaijan, Japan and Singapore cancelled due to COVID-19

Logistical restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of of Formula 1 races in Azerbaijan, Japan and Singapore. While challenges in preparing the street circuits led to the cancellation of Azerbaijan and Singapore rounds, travel restrictions in Japan due to the coronavirus sealed the fate of Japanese Grand Prix. "These decisions have been taken due to the different challenges our promoters face in those countries," the Formula 1 announced on Friday. "In Singapore and Azerbaijan, the long lead times required to construct street circuits made hosting the events during a period of uncertainty impossible and in Japan, ongoing travel restrictions also led to the decision not to proceed with the race," the statement said further.

Earlier this month, Formula 1 had announced a revised 2020 calendar with first two of the eight scheduled races to be held in Austria starting July 7. The cancellation of the three races allows Formula 1 to explore more venues in Europe. The season was derailed with the cancellation of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March, when the race was called off after a McLaren team member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rounds in Netherlands, Monaco and France have also been cancelled. Originally, the season comprised a record 22 races but now it seems it will be a heavily truncated one. On Thursday, Formula 1's motorsports chief Ross Brawn expressed confidence in adding more races in the second half of the season.

"Things are moving fast, but we still have time. We have lots of different options and we're very confident we're going to have a great second half of the season," said Brawn. "There is a contingency to have an extended European season with another one or two races if needed. I think Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be the backstop of the season from what we can see at the moment. "That gives us 10 (in addition to the eight announced already. We'll find at least five or six good races in the middle," he added.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Forty water tanks distributed to Hammanskraal and Sokhulumi schools

Forty water tanks have been distributed to 11 needy schools in the City of Tshwane in a bid to protect learners against the spread of Coronavirus.Learners in Grade 7 and 12 across the country returned to school on Monday, two months after t...

HC clears way for recruitment of govt teachers in UP

The Allahabad High Court on Friday allowed Uttar Pradesh to resume the process of recruiting assistant basic teachers, provided it sets aside over half of the 69,000 posts for shiksha mitras who now hold temporary jobs. Justices P K Jaiswal...

Official: Bomb explodes in Kabul mosque, at least 4 killed

A bomb exploded Friday inside a mosque in west Kabul killing at least four people, including the prayer leader, and wounding an unknown number of others, an Afghan government official said. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said a bom...

“No-knock” warrants banned in US's Louisville city

The use of controversial no-knock warrants has been banned in Louisville, and the new ordinance named for Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot after officers burst into her home. The citys Metro Council unanimously voted Thursday night to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020