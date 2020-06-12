Sophie Ingle describes WSL triumph as 'bitterweet'

Chelsea women's Sophie Ingle has described the Women's Super League (WSL) triumph as 'bittersweet' despite agreeing that the club 'deserved' the title. The league was paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic before the Football Association made the decision to terminate the season last month. Following a meeting between the FA board, Chelsea women were named champions based on a points-per-game system.

"We have gone unbeaten, we drew two games and we beat the top teams, Arsenal and Man City, so I think we did deserve it in the end," the club's official website quoted Ingle as saying. "It was out of our hands what the league decided. Whether they were going to void the season, give a champion or relegate, that was completely out of our hands. It's a bittersweet moment really, we're obviously happy to win the league but we wanted to do it in the right way," she added.

Despite expressing disappointment over not being able to finish the season, Ingle admitted that there was a 'bigger picture and bigger things' going on in the world. "It's disappointing not to finish, everyone wanted to finish the season, but we knew there was a bigger picture and bigger things going on in the world," she said. (ANI)