As a result, NBA reporter Howard Beck of Bleacher Report said as many as 200 players were expected to take part in a conference call on Friday to discuss the plan to resume the season next month.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 00:02 IST
Report: Players discussing bad optics of restart

A "significant number" of NBA players are upset that the question of whether to conclude the interrupted 2019-20 season wasn't put to a leaguewide vote, Yahoo Sports reported Friday. As a result, NBA reporter Howard Beck of Bleacher Report said as many as 200 players were expected to take part in a conference call on Friday to discuss the plan to resume the season next month. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been prominent in setting up the call and took part in previous calls among players, Beck said.

The league plan calls for 22 teams with a chance to advance in the playoffs to be sequestered at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Players will be restricted in where they can go, and Beck said many players could refuse to play because they "want more freedom of movement." The National Basketball Players Association's executive committee and board members last week approved the NBA plan. Training camp is set to be held July 9-29 before the season restarts July 30.

But according to the Yahoo report, some players are concerned about health hazards amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the league to halt the season on March 11. The racial unrest following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month has added to players' discontent. "What message are we sending by agreeing to this during this time?" a black player told Yahoo. "We're out here marching and protesting, and yet we all leave our families in these scary times and gather to perform at a place where the owners won't be at? What type of sense does that make? We'll be going backwards."

Other players, including Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, have said they don't have enough information about how the NBA plans to keep the Disney site safe for players. The Yahoo report added that while the player representatives have the duty to gain input from each player on their team, some players "haven't made themselves available for calls or Zoom chats with their respective board reps."

