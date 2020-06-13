Report: Owners propose 72-game season

Major League Baseball's latest offer to the players, presented Friday, calls for a 72-game season, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported. Owners also are willing to up their financial offer to players, paying them 83 percent of their prorated salary when $50 million in playoff bonuses are included, he said.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported a minimum three-week spring training could commence quickly after any agreement, and MLB plans to set a definitive timeline within 48 hours of any deal being reached. A deadline for an agreement is set for Sunday, per Rosenthal.

The regular season would begin July 14 and end Sept. 27, the New York Post reported. Passan said the roster would stand at 30 players the first two weeks of the season, drop to 28 for two weeks and remain at 26 during the rest of the season. Each team would have a taxi squad to draw from.

On Tuesday, the MLB Players Association reportedly submitted an outline for an 89-game season in which the players would get their full prorated salaries. A day earlier, the owners reportedly proposed a 76-game season in which players would be paid 75 percent of their prorated salaries, and only 50 percent if there wasn't a full postseason. Each offer drew a negative response from the opposing side.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that another offer from the owners was forthcoming and that he was "100 percent" certain the season will occur. Baseball halted spring training on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic and eventually pushed back Opening Day indefinitely. In the subsequent months, the owners and players have disagreed over both the format and the finances of a back-to-action plan.

Manfred said that ownership's newests proposal would be "another significant move in the players' direction in terms of the salary issue that has kept us apart." --Field Level Media