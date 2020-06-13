Mohun Bagan to clear players' dues in two installments by July 20

I-League winner Mohun Bagan have assured players that the club will clear the salary dues in two installments, the first of which will be paid by June 30. The club said that it will pay fifty per cent of the dues by June 30 and the remainder will be paid on or before July 20 as part of the second installment.

Mohun Bagan was officially crowned as the winners of I-League in April after the remaining 28 matches of the tournament were cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. In a letter addressed to the players, the club assured them that their pending salaries will be paid along with the bonuses that were promised for winning the I-League title in the 2019-20 season, Goal.com reported.

"As per our commitment, we will be clearing all the dues to the players in the near future. We propose to pay 50 per cent of your pending salaries by June 30, 2020 and the rest 50 per cent on or before July 20, 2020," the letter read. "We will also process the bonuses within 15 days of receiving the prize money and season subsidies from AIFF (All India Football Federation). We are following up on this issue with AIFF on a regular basis," it said. (ANI)