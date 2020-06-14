Coyotes staffer tests positive for COVID-19

The Arizona Coyotes announced Saturday that a staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19. "The staff member, who is in the Valley, is asymptomatic and feeling well, and is in isolation at his home," the team said in a statement. "Individuals who had close contact with the staff member have been notified."

The team added that no other staffer or player involved in the NHL's Phase 2 testing protocol has tested positive. Phase 2 of league's Return to Play Plan began Monday, which allowed teams to begin limited workouts at their facilities. The workouts (both on- and off-ice) are voluntary and limited to a maximum of six players at any time, along with a limited number of staff.

On Thursday, the league and the NHL Players Association announced an agreement to open training camps on July 10 for the 24 teams participating in this summer's restart. Camps will only open if "medical and safety conditions allow," according to the announcement. Still to be determined is the length of training camp and therefore an exact start date for the resumption of play.

The league halted play on March 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and commissioner Gary Bettman announced last month that the NHL would end its current hiatus with 24 teams resuming play in two hub cities. The cities are yet to be determined. --Field Level Media