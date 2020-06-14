Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agarkar launches online math skills program 'Cricket-Math'

With the help of Cricket Math they will learn Math in an interesting and innovative way and make it more play than studies." The different levels of the program are Rookie Play (Beginners), Rookie Plus Play (Intermediate) and Pro Play (Advanced).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 09:39 IST
Agarkar launches online math skills program 'Cricket-Math'

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar's foundation, Agarkar Centre of Excellence (ACE), has launched a specially designed online math skills program, Cricket-Math in association with UnMath School

The online program will help children increase their understanding and knowledge of mathematics with the help of different aspects related to the game of cricket. It is a joint initiative by Agarkar, his educationalist wife Fatema and serial entrepreneur and founder of UnMath School Divesh Bathija

The initiative aims to enable students to look at the subject beyond traditional textbooks and make learning a fun and engaging experience while sitting at home. A format developed for middle schoolers (grade fifth to eighth), the short-certified courses encompass a plethora of interesting features such as virtual conversations, cricket videos, case studies, discussions with cricket fans, etc. The different levels of the program are Rookie Play (Beginners), Rookie Plus Play (Intermediate) and Pro Play (Advanced). Speaking about the initiative, Agarkar said: "As a sportsman, one learns so many things on the field. Different perspectives as a player help realise that some games are lost on a given day but also give a player plenty to reflect upon. "With this program, children will learn that one has to keep trying to attain success and not let their morale down even when situations are tough. With the help of Cricket Math they will learn Math in an interesting and innovative way and make it more play than studies." PTI SSC APAAPA

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Soldier killed, two injured in Pakistani firing in Poonch

An Army personnel was killed and two others were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.This is the third fatality in the Pakista...

MP health dept proposes to rope in volunteers as 'Covid Mitra'

The Madhya Pradesh health department has proposed to rope in volunteers as Covid Mitra to help the government in containing the spread of coronavirus in the state. The Covid Mitra will be equipped with an oximeter to check the oxygen levels...

U.S. embassy in Seoul displays Black Lives Matter banner in support of anti-racism protests

The U.S. embassy in Seoul draped a huge Black Lives Matter banner on its mission building and tweeted a picture of it in support of an anti-racism campaign across America.The U.S. Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving ...

Mushfiqur Rahim wishes Shahid Afridi speedy recovery from COVID-19

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim wished a speedy recovery to former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. Really feel so hurt by seeing your news brother...May Allah gives you...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020