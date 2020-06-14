Left Menu
Development News Edition

Closed-door matches will give us an edge in England, says WI coach Simmons

"Hopefully whoever fills the shoes can go on and be as great as they want to be." And from the way we've started our work, the guys have been putting in, I think we'll be ready and looking to defend our trophy.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 14-06-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 10:52 IST
Closed-door matches will give us an edge in England, says WI coach Simmons

West Indies coach Phil Simmons feels playing behind close doors against England will favour the visiting side when international cricket resumes next month in a "bio-secure" environment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Suspended since March due to the deadly virus, international cricket is set to be back when West Indies and England lock horns in a three-match Test series starting July 8 at Southampton. "I don't know if it will increase our chances, because both teams are under the same umbrella - for want of a better word," Simmons said in a video conference from the team's training base here.

"The nice part for us is that 20,000 Englishmen raving for England, and that crowd support, it's not there for them. So that in a way will help us, so it's good from that point of view." Besides the absence of hostile English fans, Simmons said lack of competitive cricket could also hurt the hosts in the series. "...England hasn't come from a tour recently, and we've just been playing cricket at home. Because in a normal situation we would have been coming from camps and England would have been halfway through their season and the series would have been going on right now. "So, I think that is a plus for us, because it evens out things a little bit, with the fact they haven't been playing competitive cricket for a while also," he observed. Having beaten England 2-1 in the Caribbean 18 months ago, a tied series would be enough for the West Indies to retain the Wisden Trophy. But Simmons admitted that the West Indies would miss the services of Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul in the series after the trio decided against travelling to UK for the tour amid the pandemic. "Unfortunately a few guys decided not to come but we are here with the best squad that we can have here. And from the way we've started our work, the guys have been putting in, I think we'll be ready and looking to defend our trophy.

"...we know what we'll be missing. But in situations like this we have to work hard with the guys who are here and make sure that what we're doing is putting them in a position to fill those two shoes for the series," he said. "Hopefully whoever fills the shoes can go on and be as great as they want to be." PTI SSC PM PM

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

186 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha reported 186 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Sunday. With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now reached 3,909.India witnessed its highest-ever spike of...

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Rishi Kapoor: No one could lip-sync like him

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday remembered late actor Rishi Kapoors passion for cinema, saying nobody could match the genuineness his friend had while lip-syncing to a songKapoor passed away on April 30 aged 67 after a two-year-long bat...

NRL match postponed over coronavirus fears

A match in Australias National Rugby League Sunday between the Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs has been postponed over fears a Bulldogs player may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Prop Aiden Tolman has a child at the Laguna Str...

Coal executives' association urges Centre to grant green approval for CIL proj in Assam

An association of coal executives has sought the Centres intervention for grant of green clearance to CILs Tikok open cast project OCP in Saleki proposed reserve forest in Assam, as the mining operation in the block has been put on hold in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020