Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sergio Ramos looks for improvement despite victory over Eibar

Despite a victory over Eibar, Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos is looking for improvement saying that it wasn't a "wonderful performance".

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 15-06-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 10:00 IST
Sergio Ramos looks for improvement despite victory over Eibar
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos. . Image Credit: ANI

Despite a victory over Eibar, Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos is looking for improvement saying that it wasn't a "wonderful performance". "It's no surprise it wasn't a wonderful performance and we have things we can improve," the club's official website quoted Ramos as saying.

"Physically the team was fine, you can expect to play with the intensity we showed in the first 45 minutes for the full 90. We dropped off a bit and left more spaces, but we'll learn from it going into our 10 remaining games," he added. Real Madrid secured a commanding 3-1 win against Eibar at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday. Both the clubs were playing their first match after the resumption of La Liga, which returned to action on June 12.

Ramos, who also netted a goal during the match, said being able to play football again is a 'huge blessing'. "For us to set foot on the pitch again is a huge blessing. And it's a big positive for the whole country to have football back, to provide entertainment and get business and the economy back up and running so that everything returns to its natural place. It's important for everyone," he said.

Real Madrid holds the second spot on the La Liga points table with 59 points, just two points behind the top-placed club, Barcelona. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic breaks down in tears after hosting Belgrade exhibitionAn emotional Novak Djokovic could not hold back the tears while hosting a charity event at his tennis complex by the Danube...

Atlanta police shooting of black man was a homicide, coroner says

The death of Rashard Brooks, a black man killed by a white police officer in Atlanta on Friday, was a homicide caused by gunshot wounds to the back, the Fulton County Medical Examiners office said on Sunday. Brooks death reignited protests ...

China shares flat; start-up index hits near 4-mth high on recent market reforms

Chinas major indexes pared early losses and were little changed on Monday, as a rally in the start-up board on the latest capital market reforms kept concerns over a second wave of coronavirus cases in Beijing in check. At the midday break,...

Parliament experts see Bundesbank taking lead in ECB legal fight - newspaper

German parliaments official researchers have concluded in a legal opinion that the Bundesbank must be responsible for examining whether the bond-buying program of the European Central Bank ECB is proportionate, a newspaper reported on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020