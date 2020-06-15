Left Menu
Real Madrid were very strong: Zinedine Zidane after 'important victory' over Eibar

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is elated after his club registered a commanding victory over Eibar saying that his side displayed a 'very strong' performance.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 15-06-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 10:37 IST
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is elated after his club registered a commanding victory over Eibar saying that his side displayed a 'very strong' performance. "This is a completely different thing to what we experienced before. We have to adapt and it's true that we started the game very well, but it was difficult in the second half," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

"We're well prepared, but there were a lot of small elements involved and we weren't very sharp. I'll take the good things from the first half because it was very good, we were very strong. It's an important victory, it's three very important points and we've now got ten matches left," he added. Real Madrid secured a 3-1 win against Eibar at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday. Both the clubs were playing their first match after the resumption of La Liga, which returned to action on June 12.

Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo Vieira scored one goal each to hand their side a win. Real Madrid scored all the goals in the first half. The manager said Real Madrid was 'very good' in every department in the first half.

"The first half was very good in every department and maybe we relaxed a bit more in the second half, but there is not one specific thing," he said. Real Madrid holds the second spot on the La Liga table with 59 points, just two points behind the top-placed club, Barcelona. (ANI)

