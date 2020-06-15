Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Test prop Ainsley heading home to Highlanders

Ainsley, who was born in New Zealand's Otago region but earned three test caps in 2018 under former Australia coach Michael Cheika, will see out his second season with the Rebels before joining the Highlanders in 2021. "Even though Jermaine is only 24 he already has a wealth of experience with over 50 Super Rugby games and also some exposure at test level," Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger said in a statement on Monday.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 15-06-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 12:29 IST
Rugby-Test prop Ainsley heading home to Highlanders
Representative Image

Melbourne Rebels prop Jermaine Ainsley has signed a two-year deal with the Otago Highlanders that will see him return home from Australia and become ineligible for the Wallabies. Ainsley, who was born in New Zealand's Otago region but earned three test caps in 2018 under former Australia coach Michael Cheika, will see out his second season with the Rebels before joining the Highlanders in 2021.

"Even though Jermaine is only 24 he already has a wealth of experience with over 50 Super Rugby games and also some exposure at test level," Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger said in a statement on Monday. "The fact that he has a strong link with our region and club history makes it all the better."

Tighthead Ainsley's departure robs incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie of a front-row option with test experience following Sekope Kepu's international retirement after the 2019 World Cup. Overseas-based players need at least 60 test caps to be eligible for a Wallabies jersey.

"I'm very excited to be coming home and be surrounded by family," Ainsley said. "Can't wait to play Super Rugby in New Zealand, it's a dream come true."

Ainsley is the latest player to leave Australian rugby as the domestic game struggles to secure its future following the suspension of Super Rugby in March. New Zealand Rugby, which welcomed the return of the professional game over the weekend with the opening round of its domestic "Super Rugby Aotearoa" competition, said on Monday All Blacks and Auckland Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu had signed a contract extension through to 2023.

The deal keeps the Blues captain in New Zealand through to the 2023 World Cup in France. "This is fantastic news for New Zealand Rugby and the Blues," All Blacks coach Ian Foster said of the 27-year-old's deal.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah said Delhi govt will conduct 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day by June 20: Delhi BJP chief

The Union Home Minister has said that the Delhi government will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day by June 20, according to Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that by June 20, Del...

Construction work set to begin on Kawatiri Coastal Trail

Construction work is set to begin on the Kawatiri Coastal Trail with the appointment of a local contractor, Westreef Services Ltd now confirmed, Under Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.Its great t...

Special flight reaches Colombo airport to evacuate stranded Indians

A sense of excitement filled the BIA Colombo Airport as a special flight under Vande Bharat Mission reached Sri Lanka to repatriate the stranded Indian nationals. A happy bustling morning in Sri Lanka Excited passengers start arriving at BI...

Sun Pharma, Hikma ink exclusive pact for plaque psoriasis drug for MENA region

Drug major Sun Pharma on Monday said it has entered into an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals for plaque psoriasis medicine, Ilumya, for the Middle East and North Africa MENA region. One of the compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020