Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian Rules-Carlton forward Betts calls out online racism

Carlton Blues forward Eddie Betts has highlighted the racist abuse he receives on social media after a Twitter user posted a picture of a monkey in reference to the Australian Football League (AFL) player.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 15-06-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 13:53 IST
Australian Rules-Carlton forward Betts calls out online racism
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Carlton Blues forward Eddie Betts has highlighted the racist abuse he receives on social media after a Twitter user posted a picture of a monkey in reference to the Australian Football League (AFL) player. Aboriginal Australian footballer Betts, a victim of repeated incidents of online racial vilification in recent years, posted the tweet on his Instagram account.

"If at any time anyone is wondering why we work so hard to bring attention to the importance of stamping out racism, this is it," the 33-year-old wrote. "If ever there was a time where our focus on this needs to continue more than ever, it's now."

Outrage over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last month has brought the issue of racism to the fore in Australian Rules football, where Aboriginal players continue to suffer online abuse. Chad Wingard, an Aboriginal midfielder-forward for Hawthorn Hawks, said last week he would boycott interviews with Australian media as he felt they were not providing balanced coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States.

Other players have turned the focus of anti-racism protests on to Aboriginal deaths in police custody in Australia. AFL players took a knee before their games to show support for the BLM movement as the competition resumed last week for the first time since being shut down due to COVID-19 in March.

The gestures have not been universally welcomed by fans, however, with some taking to social media to say they would hand back their memberships to clubs. "Anyone that's asking a question about why we're taking a knee pre-game, or why we're trying to make a difference, or why we're trying to actually do something about it, this is the exact reason why," Carlton co-captain Sam Docherty told reporters on Monday, referring to the abuse targeting Betts.

"To see him vilified like that, it does hurt us."

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Russia jails ex-U.S. marine Paul Whelan for 16 years over espionage

A Russian court found former U.S. marine Paul Whelan guilty of spying for the United States on Monday and sentenced him to 16 years in jail, a move the U.S. ambassador to Moscow called an egregious violation of human rights that would harm ...

ADB approves $100million loan to expand rural road network in Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 100 million loan to expand the coverage of an ongoing rural road network improvement project in Bangladesh, connecting the rural population to agricultural development zones.This additional fina...

Germany puts far-right regional branch under surveillance -media

Germanys domestic intelligence agency has put a regional branch of the Alternative for Germany AfD under surveillance, German media reported on Monday, denting the far-right partys efforts to establish itself as a credible opposition force....

BJP filed FIR against me out of frustration: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that the BJP had filed an FIR against him out of frustration after he threatened to hold a protest outside the Chief Ministers residence if no action was taken in connection with the injustice ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020