Left Menu
Development News Edition

Break pays off for Goretzka, Bayern's new muscular dynamo

He went back to being a substitute before the league was suspended, but has started every game since play resumed on May 16 with his performances seemingly improving from game to game. “It's always nice when you get compliments,” Goretzka said.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:57 IST
Break pays off for Goretzka, Bayern's new muscular dynamo

Leon Goretzka took full advantage of the Bundesliga's two-month break to emerge as the muscular driving force behind Bayern Munich's march to yet another title. The former Schalke midfielder scored the winning goal in the 86th minute on Saturday as Bayern beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 to move within touching distance of a record-extending eighth consecutive title.

“It's not a big surprise for me,” Gladbach midfielder Christoph Kramer said of Goretzka. “He's incredibly athletic, a brutal box-to-box type.” It was Goretzka's second straight man-of-the-match performance, coming after he led Bayern to a 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen the weekend before. The Bavarian powerhouse only needs to beat relegation-threatened Werder Bremen away on Tuesday to be crowned German champion once again.

Goretzka looks completely transformed since the league was suspended due to coronavirus on March 13. Previously slim and nimble, he clearly used the break to beef up his physique, transforming himself into a fitter, faster more muscular midfield dynamo. “Drive is essential in modern soccer anyway. That applies not only for me, but for every player on the field,” he said after his latest starring performance.

“It was a huge challenge physically today. So in the end it came down to a will to win the thing.” The 25-year-old Germany international has scored three goals and set up two more in Bayern's six games since the Bundesliga resumed. He had scored just as many in 15 games before the league's virus-imposed break. “Especially in such situations when there's a turnover in possession, he simply has the athleticism and fast runs so he can grab goals at the front,” Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said. “Jo Kimmich is more of a No. 6 who plays a little more defensively. We've often seen this season that Leon not only sets up goals but can score, too.” Goretzka took some time to settle in Bayern's star-studded midfield after joining on a free transfer from Schalke in 2018. He often was used as a substitute this season by previous Bayern coach Niko Kovac.

But current coach Hansi Flick started the midfielder for his first game in charge against Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 9 and Goretzka patiently and quietly worked on his game. He went back to being a substitute before the league was suspended, but has started every game since play resumed on May 16 with his performances seemingly improving from game to game.

“It's always nice when you get compliments,” Goretzka said. “I'm delighted to get such a late goal that allows us become champions on Tuesday.” Goretzka's good form is also good news for Germany and hasn't gone unnoticed by national team manager Oliver Bierhoff.

“It's good to see the likes of Leon Goretzka or (Leverkusen midfielder) Kai Havertz, who used the break to gather themselves and recharge their batteries to now produce great performances, goals and important games,” Bierhoff said..

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Report: NBPA discusses playing amidst Black Lives Matter factors

Players set to return to the court next month as part of the NBAs restart are discussing the best way to push the Black Lives Matter movement to the forefront. NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told ESPN players spent a significant am...

Farmer killed by history-sheeter in Nagpur

A farmer was killed allegedly bya history-sheeter over a monetary dispute in Bhivapur tehsilof Nagpur, police said on MondayRajesh Kamble was killed by Laxman Puram who earlierworked in the formers farm in Jawrabodi village, a Bhivapurpolic...

AMU urges HRD minister to 'rectify mistake' in varsity's NIRF ranking

Claiming a fall in the university ranking due to an error in NIRF data, AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor urged Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal to rectify the mistake. The university has requested that the rectification be done at th...

IT professional airlifted from UK to Ker in April passes away

Kozhikode, June 15 PTI A seriouslyill IT professional, who was airlifted from the UK to Kerala in April amid the COVID-19 lockdown, died at a private hospital here on Monday. Prasad Das, who was brought here in a special chartered flightto ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020