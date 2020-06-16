Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin MMA fighter Bhullar using sports to empower women, fight COVID-19 pandemic in India

The ONE Championship star, who won a wrestling gold for Canada at the 2010 Commonwealth Games before switching to MMA, has been providing sewing machines, cloth and various other materials to help the women in Billi Bhullar village make face masks during this crisis. The 34-year-old also recently built a facility where the women can socialize.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:42 IST
Indian-origin MMA fighter Bhullar using sports to empower women, fight COVID-19 pandemic in India

Indian-origin Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Arjan Singh Bhullar has been lending a helping hand to his native village in Jalandhar to empower women and fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The ONE Championship star, who won a wrestling gold for Canada at the 2010 Commonwealth Games before switching to MMA, has been providing sewing machines, cloth and various other materials to help the women in Billi Bhullar village make face masks during this crisis.

The 34-year-old also recently built a facility where the women can socialize. "I have been frequently visiting India since I was a child. We have built a very special place within the village for the women to gather, as they, unlike men, have nowhere to go and spend time," said Bhullar, whose upcoming bout is with ONE Heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera.

"The women have a great time there and during the pandemic, they have been making masks with the sewing machines that I have procured for them. Today, these women are not only self-sufficient, but are also helping and empowering the entire village and the neighbouring region." Bhullar also has put up a local gym to help groom the next generation of Indian mixed martial arts stars. "We built a gym shortly after the 2010 Commonwealth Games for the youngsters," he said. "It's connected to the local school and kids come to practice sports from the adjoining villages too. The kids have all taken on sports in a professional way and it keeps them focused. "I want to make my village a model village and spread the message that anything is possible all over India when the intent is right." Bhullar, who made his ONE Championship debut in October last in Tokyo and defeated top contender Mauro Cerilli, is determined to achieve his goal of becoming a ONE world champion and will take on the current heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera when the current health crisis subsides.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

India did not show intent to win against England in 2019 WC, says Mohammed Hafeez

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said that according to him, India did not have the intent to win the World Cup 2019 match against England. However, Hafeez also said that the match between India-England cannot be singled out as the ...

African nations seek scrutiny of US, others over racism

African nations have prepared a draft resolution at the UNs top human rights body that singles out the United States and would launch intense international scrutiny of systemic racism against people of African descent in the wake of recent ...

Two Indian firms in WEF list of tech pioneers for 2020

Two Indian firms -- ZestMoney and Stellapps -- figure in a new list of Tech Pioneers released on Tuesday by the World Economic Forum WEF which described these 100 entities as future headline-makers addressing global issues with cutting-edge...

ANALYSIS-Cricket-COVID missteps topple Sandpaper-gate survivor Roberts

Friends in high places may have enabled Kevin Roberts surprise ascent to the top job at Cricket Australia in the wake of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, but he had few allies left when the knives came out during the coronavirus crisis.Cric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020