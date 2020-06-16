Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gambhir attributes Virat's success in T20s to fitness, strike rotation

Kohli has also been successful in the Indian Premier League, having scored 5,412 runs from 177 games. "There are very few cricketers in world cricket at this time who can rotate of every ball and that is what Virat Kohli does really well and that’s why he’s different from the rest," said Gambhir.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:43 IST
Gambhir attributes Virat's success in T20s to fitness, strike rotation

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has attributed current skipper Virat Kohli's success in the T20 format to his fitness and ability to rotate strike. Kohli, who has been successful in Tests and ODIs, has also made a mark in T20s, scoring 2,794 runs from 82 games with an average of 50.8.

"He (Kohli) was always a very smart cricketer, but then he turned his entire T20 career into a very successful one, just by being supremely fit. "Probably because he does not have the strength of Chris Gayle, he doesn’t have the ability of AB de Villiers, he probably does not have the ability of Jacques Kallis or Brian Lara," Gambhir said on Star Sports. The southpaw was asked what makes the India captain so effective in the shortest format of the game.

"The biggest strength he’s got is now his fitness and he’s turned that into his game as well, that’s why he has become so successful, so you got to give it to the guy. "The most important thing is that he runs really well between the wickets, not many people do it," added Gambhir, who was part of both 2007 and 2011 World Cup winning Indian teams. Kohli has also been successful in the Indian Premier League, having scored 5,412 runs from 177 games.

"There are very few cricketers in world cricket at this time who can rotate of every ball and that is what Virat Kohli does really well and that’s why he’s different from the rest," said Gambhir. According to Gambhir, Kohli is more consistent than his teammate and star batsman Rohit Sharma, when it comes to rotating the strike.

"You see Rohit Sharma, probably Rohit Sharma doesn’t have that quality which Virat Kohli has to rotate the strike. Rohit Sharma has the ability to hit those big shots, but that’s where Virat Kohli is more consistent than Rohit Sharma," added the former Delhi batsman. "Chris Gayle or AB de Villiers don’t have that ability to rotate the strike, especially against spin bowling, but Virat Kohli has that, that’s why he averages 50," Gambhir signed off.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

France gives its drugs industry a shot in the arm to tackle pandemic

Frances president and top drugmaker announced plans on Tuesday to bolster domestic production of medicines as countries scramble to strengthen their healthcare industries to counter the coronavirus pandemic. Drugmaker Sanofi, which is worki...

Sanofi's Hudson: "Our heart beats in France"

Sanofis Chief Executive Paul Hudson on Tuesday sought to set aside tensions with the French government and said the drugmaker was committed to helping France build up its healthcare system. Sanofis heartbeats in France, Hudson said in a spe...

Amid U.S. standoff, WHO chief to address Chinese university graduates

The head of the WHO is due to give a speech to Beijing university students this week, as the U.N. body seeks to manage a resurgence of the coronavirus in China amid hostility from its biggest donor, the United States.World Health Organizati...

India-China standoff:BJP MP appeals to people to support armed forces

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday came out strongly against the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops and appealed to people to support the armed forces. In a series of tweets, Chand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020