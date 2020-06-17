Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Don't sweat the saliva ban, ball-maker offers towel solution

England's premier ball manufacturer has some advice for bowlers worried about being unable to generate swing due to a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball: "Carry a cotton towel." Polishing one side with sweat and saliva has been used by fast bowlers to alter the aerodynamics of the ball but the International Cricket Council banned the use of saliva this month to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:41 IST
Cricket-Don't sweat the saliva ban, ball-maker offers towel solution

England's premier ball manufacturer has some advice for bowlers worried about being unable to generate swing due to a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball: "Carry a cotton towel."

Polishing one side with sweat and saliva has been used by fast bowlers to alter the aerodynamics of the ball but the International Cricket Council banned the use of saliva this month to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Bowlers are still free to use sweat but some pacers are worried about not generating enough swing.

Dilip Jajodia, managing director of British Cricket Balls Ltd, which produces the Dukes balls used in test matches in England, says they need not worry. "The ball has to be right in the first place. Whether you apply saliva or perspiration or whatever, these are small things that help," Jajodia told Reuters by telephone.

"We have a proper ball with a hand-stitched seam. It's designed to swing as long as you have the skill. "And now that ICC has confirmed that you can use perspiration, I don't see any problem."

When a player vigorously rubs the Dukes ball against his clothes, it releases the wax in it to permeate through leather and shine the ball, said Jajodia. His advice for English and West Indian bowlers in their upcoming series is to carry a cotton towel like Barbadian great Malcolm Marshall.

"The great Malcolm Marshall was always seen with a little cotton towel hanging from his waist. "And you see (England captain) Joe Root in a polyester shirt -- polishing and polishing the ball. He's wasting his time, it does not work.

"You should polish it on a natural material like cotton. Just perspiration and cotton. "Carry a cotton towel, and you'd be fine."

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 crisis: No devotees allowed to attend Rath Yatra in Siliguri

By By Tarak Sarkar Ahead of Rath Yatra festival in Siliguri, the Iskcon temple authorities announced that people will not be allowed to attend this years Chariot festival in wake of the situation arising due to COVID-19 crisis.The yatra wil...

Indonesia reports 1,031 new coronavirus infections; SE Asia's highest case total

Indonesia reported 1,031 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday taking the total to 41,431 and overtaking Singapore with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said 45 more deaths we...

China claims sovereignty over Galwan Valley; refuses to comment on Chinese casualties

China on Wednesday claimed that the sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh always belonged to it but underlined that Beijing does not wish to see more clashes, after the militaries of the two countries were engaged in the biggest...

WRAPUP 3-India awaits Modi's response to China after 20 killed in clubs and stones border clash

India impatiently awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modis response on Wednesday to the death of at least 20 soldiers in a border clash with Chinese troops as the countrys media vented its fury and political rivals goaded Modi over his silence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020