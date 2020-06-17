Left Menu
Sushil Kumar urges people to boycott Chinese products after border clash

Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar on Wednesday urged people to boycott Chinese products after the recent India-China military stand-off.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:59 IST
Sushil Kumar urges people to boycott Chinese products after border clash
Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar on Wednesday urged people to boycott Chinese products after the recent India-China military stand-off. "I am very sad to hear that our soldiers were martyred during a face-off with China. First of all, I want to salute to the soldiers and their families as the soldiers were martyred while serving their country," Kumar told ANI.

"China is doing all this at a time when the whole world is joining hands to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. I do not think we should keep good relations with China and we should boycott their products. The government should also bring policies so that Chinese products do not enter our country and also make policies on the Chinese products which are already here in the markets," he added. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops on Monday, in the most serious escalation between the two countries since 1975. The Chinese side also suffered heavy casualties, including several injuries and the death of its commanding officer. (ANI)

