On this day in 1999: Aus-SA play out one of the best matches in WC history

It was on June 17, 1999, when Australia and South Africa played out a thrilling tie in the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup.

17-06-2020
Australia celebrates after progressing to finals of 1999 WC. (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

It was on June 17, 1999, when Australia and South Africa played out a thrilling tie in the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup. As a result of this tie, South Africa suffered the biggest heartbreak and Australia progressed to the finals of the tournament.

Who does not remember the picture of Australians dancing around in jubilation while South Africa's Allan Donald and Lance Klusener walked off the pitch absolutely gutted. With just one run required to win, Lance Klusener hit the ball past the non-striker and he ran for a single to win the match. However, the biggest twist came as Allan Donald was left watching the ball and was late in taking off for the run.

As a result, Donald was run-out on the striker's end and Adam Gilchrist was left celebrating in style. In the match, South Africa bowled first and the side restricted Australia to just 213. Allan Donald and Shaun Pollock managed to take nine wickets in between them.

South Africa were the firm favourites in the match as Gary Kirsten and Herschelle Gibbs put on 48 runs for the first wicket. However, Shane Warne scripted Australia's comeback in the match. The Proteas lost wickets at regular intervals and in the end, the task was left up to Lance Klusener to make the team win.

Nine runs were required from the last over, and the left-handed Klusener managed to hit two boundaries and all hope seemed lost for Australia. On the fourth ball of the final over, with just one run required to win, Klusener hit the ball past the bowler and Mark Waugh showed brilliant fielding and he threw the ball to bowler Damien Fleming first at the non-striker's end.

Fleming then saw Donald ball-watching and it was then that he threw the ball to keeper Adam Gilchrist, who then dislodged the bails to end South Africa's dream run in the tournament, in the saddest way possible. The match ended as a tie and on the basis of earlier results in Super Six stage, Australia entered the finals.

Australia then went on to lift the World cup after defeating Pakistan in the finals. (ANI)

