Scotland cancels one-off T20I against Australia due to coronavirus pandemic
Scotland on Wednesday decided to cancel the one-off T20I against Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic.ANI | Edinburgh | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:22 IST
Scotland on Wednesday decided to cancel the one-off T20I against Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic. The T20I fixture was slated to be played on June 29 at the Grange. Scotland has also clarified that the match cannot be rescheduled looking at the costs and logistics involved.
"Whilst this is disappointing news for us all in Scotland, we have explored all potential options and concluded that it is no longer possible to play the men's T20 international against Australia," Gus Mackay, CEO of Cricket Scotland, said in an official statement. Australia were also due to play three ODIs and T20Is each in England this summer and now the boards are working on new dates to schedule the series.
All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. England and West Indies will play three-match Test series, beginning July 8, marking the return of international cricket. (ANI)
