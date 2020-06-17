Left Menu
Sturm, a two-time Pro Bowl selection (1964, 1966), played for the Broncos (1961-66), New Orleans Saints (1967-1970), Houston Oilers (1971) and Philadelphia Eagles (1972). "Words can't describe how much our hearts ache over the loss of Jerry," the restaurant's statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:39 IST
Former Broncos offensive lineman Sturm dies

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Jerry Sturm died at the age of 83, his establishment The South Restaurant announced Wednesday. Sturm, a two-time Pro Bowl selection (1964, 1966), played for the Broncos (1961-66), New Orleans Saints (1967-1970), Houston Oilers (1971) and Philadelphia Eagles (1972).

"Words can't describe how much our hearts ache over the loss of Jerry," the restaurant's statement said. "We all knew him as our friend and cherished his intelligent and witty personality. He was strong and tough. Yet he was also one of the sweetest, most genuine, generous and outgoing men any of us will ever have the privilege of knowing. Jerry adored all of his friends and he was always excited to share a smile or beer, steal a kiss, or offer that unforgettable solid hand shake." Sturm signed with the Broncos in 1961 after beginning his professional career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League. He played center, guard and tackle during his career.

Sturm reportedly refused to take part of a $10,000 offer to throw a game in 1971 while playing with the Oilers. Instead, he informed the FBI. "The guy and a gambler from L.A. offered me a bribe to snap the ball badly on extra points and field goals, and maybe blow a snap to the quarterback -- stuff like that," Sturm told the Houston Chronicle. "So I turned 'em in. I was really shocked. The guy was one of my best buddies when I played with him."

--Field Level Media

