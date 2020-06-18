Take 5: Best fits for Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is back on the NFL radar. Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday he sees the 32-year-old quarterback as a fit for the style of offense the team will utilize in 2020, and with no given starter -- veteran journeyman Tyrod Taylor enters training camp as No. 1 with rookie first-rounder Justin Herbert in pursuit -- a legitimate opportunity could be on the table. If, and it remains a big if, the Chargers actually make the move.

There are better fits immediately for Kaepernick, who would have to prove himself all over again. The former Super Bowl runner-up with the San Francisco 49ers hasn't even met with an NFL team since 2017 and last played in 2016.

Here are the five best fits for today's version of Kaepernick: --Denver Broncos

Drew Lock Mania is off the rails, and Kaepernick was discussed as an option in Denver two years ago. Lock, drafted in 2018, is 23 and has impressed offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. He won four of his five starts last season as a rookie after a thumb injury set him back. Behind Lock? That's where Kaepernick comes into play. Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien and 2020 college free agent Riley Neal are the only safety net behind Lock.

That's a major risk for a team with a championship-level defense. Quarterbacks coach Mike Shula was front and center at Kaepernick's pro day in Nevada before he was drafted by the 49ers. Coaches and players gravitate together -- count the ex-Patriots in Houston, the number of former Panthers in Buffalo and with the Giants -- and while Shula, then with the Panthers, and Kaepernick never connected in the NFL, old favorites die hard.

--Pittsburgh Steelers We're not buying former first-rounder Paxton Lynch, Devlin Hodges or Mason Rudolph as the best option for a playoff hopeful team with a 38-year-old starting quarterback. Not to mention, Ben Roethlisberger is coming back from elbow surgery without the benefit of an offseason, and we aren't likely to see him take a live snap until late August.

Kaepernick and Roethlisberger are vastly different players and their skill sets are etched from different ends of the QB spectrum. At 32, we won't know what kind of stamina or durability Kaepernick will have as a runner until he's taken a few hits. But history indicates he'll be fine. Without Roethlisberger last season, the Steelers went into freefall and out of playoff contention while watching Rudolph wobble and Hodges to step into a starting role he was ill-prepared to manage as a rookie.

--Baltimore Ravens Kaepernick won in much the same way Lamar Jackson has early in his career, capable of punishing defenses that invited him to put the ball up and dicing through teams that couldn't stop the run-pass option out of the then-novel Pistol formation. Robert Griffin III presently serves as the second quarterback in Baltimore but there are strong ties to Kaepernick.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman devised the scheme Jim Harbaugh used in San Francisco and Harbaugh's brother, John, is head coach of the Ravens. The Ravens declared their interest in Kaepernick in 2017, but that was a much different roster, one preparing to rely on an achy Joe Flacco's resurrection.

--New England Patriots The chameleon offense in New England has confounded opponents for two decades. With Josh McDaniels uncertain which quarterback will start for the Patriots this season, it wouldn't be out of left field to see the Patriots line up a meeting with Kaepernick. It wouldn't be about the statement to society or the rest of the league. That's not the way Bill Belichick & Company operate. But if there's a player on the market who could help New England win, and mobile quarterbacks are capable of just that, this staff might just take a look.

The present plan in moving on from Boston messiah Tom Brady: Second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham. While Brady has six Super Bowl rings, Stidham has four career pass attempts.

Brian Hoyer isn't a special player, but a journeyman who can probably win a golf tournament among New England's present passers. Kaepernick, at his best, would be a chess piece and wildcard for Belichick to deploy in multiple ways.

The fact that the Patriots only window-shopped the veteran QB market, ignoring Cam Newton, Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, among others, doesn't signal a team anxious to bring in another arm. But if Stidham stumbles, this could be a match.

--Houston Texans There are multiple teams in the AFC South who could stand an upgrade on the QB depth chart, but we'll go with the Texans based on Deshaun Watson's injury history and Houston's bold statements since the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, who was from Houston, presents a natural full-circle connection. Head coach Bill O'Brien was among multiple Texans' representatives at Floyd's local memorial service this month and also said he plans to kneel during the national anthem this season. Behind Watson now is AJ McCarron, one of the better backups in the league. Compared to Jacksonville, for example, the Texans are set with their top two.

However, Houston is the perfect place to provide Kaepernick a platform in his return to the NFL. In addition to O'Brien, wide receiver Kenny Stills has been highly outspoken on issues related to social justice and police brutality.

--By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media