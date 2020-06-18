Rugby-NZ release women's sevens world champs to play for clubs

New Zealand women's rugby received another boost on Thursday with the majority of the world champion national sevens squad released to return to domestic rugby including making rare appearances for their local clubs. The novel coronavirus outbreak forced the postponement of the current Sevens World Series as well as the Tokyo Olympics, where the sport is part of the programme, allowing New Zealand Rugby (NZR) to release the players.

"To have them involved at grass roots is great for our game and will just add to the momentum as we build towards hosting Rugby World Cup 2021," NZR Head of Women's Rugby Cate Sexton said in a statement on Thursday. Both of the men's and women's national sevens programmes are centralised in Tauranga and several players had chosen to remain in the area and link up with clubs there, although captain Sarah Hirini is returning to her home province of Manawatu.

If selected, they are available for the Farah Palmer Cup, New Zealand's top-level provincial women's 15s competition, which is seen as a platform to launch the Black Ferns' defence of their World Cup title next year on home soil. "2021 is a big year with Olympics and World Cup so we want the women's game to be successful in both formats," Black Ferns sevens co-coach Cory Sweeney said.

"Our players having the chance to hone their skills in 15s might catch the selectors eyes for the World Cup." The players will re-assemble in Tauranga in October.

The World Series has typically kicked off with a combined men's and women's tournament in Dubai in December, although the last two years the women have started in October in Denver and no dates have been confirmed for next season's series yet.