Soccer-Matildas defender Carpenter to join Lyon

The 20-year-old full back joined Thorns, who play in the National Women's Soccer League, in 2018 and played 33 games over two seasons. "The Thorns have played an extremely important role in helping me grow and develop as a player over the past two years, and I'm grateful to everyone who invested in me during my time in Portland," Carpenter told the Thorns website https://www.timbers.com/post/2020/06/17/thorns-fc-transfer-defender-ellie-carpenter-french-club-olympique-lyonnais.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 08:55 IST
Australia international Ellie Carpenter has agreed to join European women's champions Olympique Lyonnais from U.S. side Portland Thorns, the French club have confirmed https://www.ol.fr/fr-fr/contenus/articles/2020/06/17/l-internationale-australienne-ellie-carpenter-rejoindra-l-olympique-lyonnais-la-saison-prochaine. The 20-year-old full back joined Thorns, who play in the National Women's Soccer League, in 2018 and played 33 games over two seasons.

"The Thorns have played an extremely important role in helping me grow and develop as a player over the past two years, and I'm grateful to everyone who invested in me during my time in Portland," Carpenter told the Thorns website https://www.timbers.com/post/2020/06/17/thorns-fc-transfer-defender-ellie-carpenter-french-club-olympique-lyonnais. Carpenter made her Women's World Cup debut last year and also helped Australian side Melbourne City capture the W-League Premiership and Championship during a loan spell.

