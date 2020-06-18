Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eric Wynalda fired as Las Vegas coach in 2nd-tier USL

Former US soccer star Eric Wynalda was fired as coach of the Las Vegas Lights of the USL League Championship. It opened this season with a 1-1 draw at San Diego, playing its first match and coached by former U.S. star Landon Donovan.

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:19 IST
Eric Wynalda fired as Las Vegas coach in 2nd-tier USL

Former US soccer star Eric Wynalda was fired as coach of the Las Vegas Lights of the USL League Championship. Wynalda, 51, was hired in October 2018 ahead of the team's second season in the second-tier league. The team made the announcement on Twitter.

Las Vegas finished 13th among 18 teams with the Western Conference, with 11 wins, 15 losses and eight draws. It opened this season with a 1-1 draw at San Diego, playing its first match and coached by former U.S. star Landon Donovan. Wynalda's American record of 34 international goals was broken by Donovan, who is tied with Clint Dempsey for the mark with 57.

That has been the only match this year for Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic that caused the league to stop play..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it hits 500 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

Turkish forces have hit more than 500 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq as part of an operation in the region against the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday. Turkish warplanes struck PKK targets in va...

FOREX-Coronavirus second wave fears boost yen; Aussie dollar falls after data

The Japanese yen strengthened slightly on Thursday as growing concerns about a rise in new coronavirus cases underpinned safe-haven demand for the currency, while the U.S. dollar was little changed versus the euro. Some 400 workers have tes...

European shares lose ground on concerns of second coronavirus wave

European shares retreated at the open on Thursday as a spike in COVID-19 cases in China and some U.S. states triggered fears of a second wave of infections, knocking back hopes of a swift recovery from the pandemic-led economic slump.Invest...

France to apply digital tax this year whether U.S. returns to negotiations or not

France will apply taxes on digital services this year whether the United States returns to negotiations on the issue or not, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, calling a decision by Washington to pull out of talks a provocati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020