Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Kvitova hopes for 'easy' U.S. Open decision

Petra Kvitova is yet to make a call on participating in the U.S. Open and hopes the health situation in New York will improve to make her decision easier, the two-times Wimbledon champion told Reuters. A number of top players, including world number ones Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty as well as reigning men's champion Rafa Nadal are among those who have expressed concerns about going to Flushing Meadows.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:21 IST
Tennis-Kvitova hopes for 'easy' U.S. Open decision
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Petra Kvitova is yet to make a call on participating in the U.S. Open and hopes the health situation in New York will improve to make her decision easier, the two-times Wimbledon champion told Reuters.

A number of top players, including world number ones Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty as well as reigning men's champion Rafa Nadal, are among those who have expressed concerns about going to Flushing Meadows. "I would like to congratulate the U.S. Open on their hard work and vision in getting to this point and for putting player safety at the center of their plans," Kvitova said via e-mail.

"Hopefully the COVID-19 numbers and conditions around travel restrictions continue to improve in order to make the decision to play an easy one." World number two Simona Halep does not currently plan to play the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 event but 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has confirmed she will participate.

New York will also host the Western & Southern Open from Aug. 22-28 after it was moved from Ohio as part of efforts to contain the virus, and organizers said they would be flexible with the player confirmation dates. "For the U.S. Open, we know ... athletes will most likely decide two to three weeks before," tournament director Stacey Allaster told reporters in a video conference on Wednesday.

"We are ready. The plan is ready. If the athletes are ready, we'll be ready for them to come to New York, to train and compete in both events ... everything definitely is flexible." The men's ATP Tour and women's WTA have also issued revised calendars for the resumption of professional tennis from August.

Australian Nick Kyrgios, who has voiced his concerns about resuming the sport too soon, hit out at ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi on Twitter. "Cheers mate, you've really looked after the players during this time. Seriously, how about you have a collaborative effort with us, potato," he said. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it hits 500 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

Turkish forces have hit more than 500 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq as part of an operation in the region against the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday. Turkish warplanes struck PKK targets in va...

FOREX-Coronavirus second wave fears boost yen; Aussie dollar falls after data

The Japanese yen strengthened slightly on Thursday as growing concerns about a rise in new coronavirus cases underpinned safe-haven demand for the currency, while the U.S. dollar was little changed versus the euro. Some 400 workers have tes...

European shares lose ground on concerns of second coronavirus wave

European shares retreated at the open on Thursday as a spike in COVID-19 cases in China and some U.S. states triggered fears of a second wave of infections, knocking back hopes of a swift recovery from the pandemic-led economic slump.Invest...

France to apply digital tax this year whether U.S. returns to negotiations or not

France will apply taxes on digital services this year whether the United States returns to negotiations on the issue or not, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, calling a decision by Washington to pull out of talks a provocati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020