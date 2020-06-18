Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sreesanth 'raring' to play again as ban nears end

As the seven-year ban inches closer to end, Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth on Thursday said he is fit and raring to play cricket again.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 13:05 IST
Sreesanth 'raring' to play again as ban nears end
India fast bowler S Sreesanth (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava As the seven-year ban inches closer to end, Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth on Thursday said he is fit and raring to play cricket again.

Sreesanth was banned by the Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a lifetime in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that year. However, last year his lifetime ban was reduced to seven years, which is set to complete on September 13 this year. Sreesanth is certain of getting into the Kerala Ranji team but is waiting for the official announcement.

"The official announcement will come in September, I am just continuing with my training. Everybody is being supportive from the Secretary to Director General, everybody has been supportive, selectors and coach want me in the team," Sreesanth told ANI. "I am just training, let's see, I am fit and raring to go. You will see me playing, I am just eagerly waiting to go forward. It's very, very clear I will be in the squad, the official announcement will be in September so I have to follow the rules and do things accordingly," he added.

The 37-year-old pacer admitted that cricket has changed a lot since the last time he played. "I don't look at this as one of my second innings, seven years I have missed and cricket has changed a lot from the last time when I was playing. I still remember all the lovely days when I represented my country," he said.

The most debated change in the game of cricket has been the prohibition of saliva to shine the ball. The concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus forced the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make interim changes to playing regulations. Reflecting on the same, Sreesanth said the topic has been blown out of proportion.

"It's being blown out of proportion, you can use sweat as well, you have to take care, you have to respect every decision the association is taking, it all comes down to skills. When I played county cricket, I learned that you just have to maintain the ball, it's more of keeping the ball dry," Sreesanth said. "I am very happy in one way, there is a positive that only the skillful bowlers can now perform. You need to move on and adapt, you have to adapt if you want to become successful, the need of the hour is to adapt. It's about practice, and players will eventually get used to it," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Iran rejects U.S. sanctions on Syria, vows to boost trade with ally

Iran on Thursday condemned as inhumane a fresh round of U.S. sanctions against its regional ally Syria and said it would expand its trade ties with Damascus.The United States on Wednesday imposed its toughest sanctions targeting Syrian Pres...

ICICI Prudential declares 15 pc more bonus at Rs 788 cr

Leading private sector life insurer ICICI Prudential has announced a 15 per cent higher bonus payout in FY2019-20, totalling Rs 788 crore. This is the 14th consecutive year of bonus payout by the insurer to its policyholders, and the curren...

Soccer-Chelsea reach agreement to sign Werner from Leipzig - club statement

Chelsea have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign striker Timo Werner, who is set to join the English side in July, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. Werner, 24, will remain at Leipzig until the end of the Bundesliga se...

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020, offered 'favors to dictators,' Bolton says

In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President Xi Jinpings help to win re-election. Bolton...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020